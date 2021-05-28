Southwest Counseling Services: Compliance Checks, Then and Now

A to Z Counseling is seeking a compassionate, resourceful, motivated individual with strong initiative to work primarily with adolescent girls and some children and adults struggling with mental health disorders. The responsibilities include providing community based rehab and skill building, targeted care coordination, case management, resource development, and program quality assurance duties. Position requires a minimum of bachelor’s degree to start. Appropriate certifications to be obtained OJT. A to Z offers a positive and supportive work environment with a dynamic team of committed professionals for a great working environment. Must pass a criminal history background check and urine drug screen. Hours are flexible and candidates may work up to 30 hours per week or less if desired. Wage Range is $18-22/hr DOE&Q. Please send Resume and Cover Letter to Ashley at atoz@orofino-id.com or fax to 208-476-3144.