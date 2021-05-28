FOIA REQUEST: How many crimes with a firearm are committed by the original purchaser of the firearm?

You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. Mild weather continues through Wednesday, but cooler weather returns for the end the week. A weather disturbance will push across the area late Wednesday, resulting in our next chance for some scattered showers and storms into Wednesday evening. All parties involved are...
Sources are reporting a possible fire. Several units were responding to a possible structure fire. It happened around 3:15 am near the 2300 block of Kristi Ln. Reports of a possible structure fire near this location. No flames visible, but they do...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police released data on firearm purchase denials from the third quarter of 2021 (July 1 through Sept. 30). The data was recorded through the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PCIS), which determines the legal ability of individuals to acquire a license to carry or receive a firearm through a purchase/transfer. […]
When it comes to solving crimes, being able to make the most of the evidence left behind at the scene is vital. At the Bureau of Criminal Investigations lab in Ohio, scientists process evidence from law enforcement agencies throughout the state.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TB&P) — A man who claims he was wrongfully convicted in the 1993 murders of three boys in West Memphis may soon learn what happened to the evidence in his case that police and prosecutors claim was lost or destroyed. The West Memphis Police Department has been...
CHICAGO (CBS)– Anjanette Young says she was terrorized and humiliated by the very people who are paid to protect and serve.
Now, she’s calling for the Chicago Inspector General’s report on the police raid at her home to be made public.
“I stand here today calling for justice and reform. Not only for myself, but for all of the families represented,” said Young. “Over 20 families that were represented and identified and having their homes wrongly raided by the Chicago police department.”
Young led a small group of protesters downtown Friday. She says city hall has tried to cover-up the truth about the 2019 police raid on her home.
Young was naked when officers burst in. she repeatedly told them they were in the wrong place. Our CBS 2 investigators first told you about the raid before police released the video.
Special agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Los Angeles say they're seeing a rise in counterfeit pill sales on social media and with it an increase in drug-caused deaths involving fentanyl.
Wednesday, 20 October, began like every other in the 33 days since Brian Laundrie was reported missing.Then, around midday, came a flurry of news. Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and had contacted law enforcement the night before to ask them to accompany them to the site.Within minutes, a “dry bag” containing personal items belonging to Mr Laundrie had been recovered.Brian Laundrie - update: FBI identifies remains as fugitive’s family ‘not doing interviews’, says attorneyAlmost as soon as the discovery hit the internet, attorney Steve Bertolino released a statement that changed everything.“After a brief...
DALLAS — President Joe Biden recently tasked a federal health agency to create a system for vaccine mandates in the workplace. Two dozen Republican attorneys also warned the White House afterward to prepare for legal action against the potential proposed vaccine requirement. In the public, there have been a lot...
A Washington state-based physician assistant (PA) has had his license suspended by a medical board for treating Covid patients with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to do likewise. Scott Miller of Washougal, Washington, had his medical license suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) over allegations that his...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities arrested two Columbus police officers Tuesday on allegations that they distributed several kilograms of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, according to the Department of Justice. The officers, who are members of the Columbus Division of Police’s drug cartel unit, were identified Wednesday as Marco Merino, 44, of...
As the search for Gabby Petito’s missing boyfriend Brian Laundrie continues, authorities have revealed they have discovered at least five bodies of missing persons during the now infamous manhunt. According to the New York Post, one of the bodies was in the Yadkin Valley Overlook, which is in North Carolina....
Duane "Dog" Chapman spent almost a month searching for Brian Laundrie, the person of interest in Gabby Petito's death, but Laundrie's remains were found at the Carlton Reserve on Wednesday. In an interview with InTouch Weekly on Thursday, Chapman claimed Laundrie might be alive today if his parents cooperated sooner. However, the circumstances of the 23-year-old Laundrie's death remain unknown.
Two days after arriving at a Fredericksburg, Va., hospital with covid-19 in September, Misty Mitchem was put on a ventilator. Another two days later, she died. Misty’s husband, Kevin Mitchem, got the news as he arrived at a separate hospital with an unshakable cough. He also had covid-19, and within a week or so he couldn’t breathe on his own, Kevin’s younger brother, Mike Mitchem, told The Washington Post.
As the hunt for Brian Laundrie continues, new footage of what may be the wanted man has been obtained by TMZ. The clip came from a Dunnellon, Florida resident who told the gossip site that the clip was filmed on one of the surveillance cameras on the outskirts of his property earlier this month.
A woman from Bay City, Texas, has died in a two-vehicle wreck allegedly after posting a suicide note to Facebook. Olivia Popham, 21, was driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra and collided with Travis Pittman, 33, of Winona, who was driving a 2012 Ford pickup. Popham's Nissanreportedly crossed the center line and struck the pickup head-on, according to a press release.
Gabby Petito followers who have analysed the Moab Police Department bodycam footage, believe she may have been using a domestic violence hand signal when stopped in August. On 12th August, Gabby and her partner Brian Laundrie were pulled over by police by the side of a road. In the bodycam clip, the 22-year-old can be seen crying after telling officers her and Laundrie had been arguing. But people following the case believe Gabby used a specific hand signal, to try and indicate she was in danger.
Pinellas County Parks records appear to confirm that Brian Laundrie’s mother visited the site of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s “tip” – Fort De Soto Park in Florida. Daniela Hurtado of ABC7 Sarasota tweeted that she acquired documentation from Pinellas County Parks that appears to show that Roberta Laundrie checked in to site 001 at Fort De Soto Park on 6 September and checked out two days later on 8 September, but she added that the records don’t reveal who may have accompanied her. The reporter added that there are cameras at the park and that they are operated by...
A security guard was baffled after he stated a new job and turned up on the first day right on time, only to be told off. Writing on Reddit, the man explained he had arrived to the shop he worked at at 10am as stated on his contract, but his manager said he should have got there even earlier.
