FOIA REQUEST: How many crimes with a firearm are committed by the original purchaser of the firearm?

CHICAGO (CBS)– Anjanette Young says she was terrorized and humiliated by the very people who are paid to protect and serve. Now, she’s calling for the Chicago Inspector General’s report on the police raid at her home to be made public. “I stand here today calling for justice and reform. Not only for myself, but for all of the families represented,” said Young. “Over 20 families that were represented and identified and having their homes wrongly raided by the Chicago police department.” Young led a small group of protesters downtown Friday. She says city hall has tried to cover-up the truth about the 2019 police raid on her home. Young was naked when officers burst in. she repeatedly told them they were in the wrong place. Our CBS 2 investigators first told you about the raid before police released the video.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO