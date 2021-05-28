CarLotz To Present At Upcoming June Investor Conferences

RICHMOND, Va., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ), a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, today announced that Michael Bor, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Tom Stoltz, Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the following upcoming investor conferences:

William Blair's 41 st Annual Growth Stock ConferenceWednesday, June 2, 2021Presentation at 3:40 PM ET

Deutsche Bank's 2021 Global Auto Industry ConferenceThursday, June 17, 2021Presentation at 10:30 AM ET

A webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the investor relations section of the CarLotz website, https://investors.carlotz.com/. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live presentation.

About CarLotz CarLotz is a used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing™ business that provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles with the ability to access the previously unavailable retail sales channel, while simultaneously providing buyers with prices that are, on average, below those of traditional dealerships. Our mission is to create the world's greatest vehicle buying and selling experience. We operate a technology-enabled buying, sourcing and selling model that offers a seamless omni-channel experience and comprehensive selection of vehicles, while allowing for a fully contactless end-to-end e-commerce interface that enables no hassle buying and selling. Our proprietary Retail Remarketing™ technology provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners with real-time performance metrics and data analytics along with custom business intelligence reporting that enables price and vehicle triage optimization between the wholesale and retail channel. Through our marketplace model, we generate significant value for both sellers and buyers through price, selection and experience.