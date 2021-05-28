Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Morphic Therapeutic To Present At The Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

By GlobeNewswire
WALTHAM, Mass., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morphic Therapeutic (Nasdaq: MORF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced that members of the Morphic leadership team are scheduled to present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on June 4, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation and Q&A will be available on the Investor section of Morphic's website at www.morphictx.com. An archived replay will be available on the company's website following the conference.

About Morphic Therapeutic

Morphic Therapeutic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, fibrosis and cancer. In collaboration with AbbVie, Janssen, and Schrödinger, Morphic is advancing its pipeline and discovery activities using its proprietary MInT technology platform which leverages the Company's unique understanding of integrin structure and biology. For more information, visit www.morphictx.com.

ContactsMorphic TherapeuticChris Erdman chris.erdman@morphictx.com617.686.1718

Media ContactTom Donovan, Ten Bridge Communications tom@tenbridgecommunications.com857.559.3397

