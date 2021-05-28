Cancel
SMFHS student selected as Buckeye Girls Delegate

Cover picture for the articleIsabella Baker, 16, will begin her senior year in August at Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools bringing with her newfound knowledge and experience from Buckeye Girls State. SMFCSD will be sending Baker as the delegate from the district to participate in the class of 2021 Buckeye Girls State at The University of Mount Union in Alliance in June. Buckeye Girls State is a week-long program designed to educate Ohio's young women in the duties, privileges, rights, and responsibilities of good citizenship. By getting involved in the process, BGS delegates learn more about city, county, and state government in one week than they will in an entire semester of high school.

