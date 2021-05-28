Cancel
Cummings ‘would work for Labour’, ally suggests

By Henry Goodwin
thelondoneconomic.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA close friend of Dominic Cummings has claimed he “wouldn’t put it past” Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser to go and work for the Labour party. Speaking on LBC, James Fletcher said: “You can’t tempt him with a lot of the temptations that people in Westminster fall into line to protect. I honestly imagine he’ll go back to his study – he’ll carry on studying, which is his past-time. Things will come along, they may or may not, but he isn’t propelled by the same desires as other people, which does strike at the core of who he is.

www.thelondoneconomic.com
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Cummings evidence release could breach code of conduct, No 10 suggests

Downing Street has suggested Dominic Cummings may be in breach of the code of conduct for special advisers if he releases Government information. The former aide told ITV he would be releasing evidence “shortly” to support a number of allegations he made against Matt Hancock over his handling of the pandemic, all of which the Health Secretary has denied.
Daily Mail

Dominic Cummings tweets #SackHancock as he renews hostilities by sharing post stating the Health Secretary 'still doesn't get it' that an earlier lockdown would also have been a shorter one

Dominic Cummings has reiterated his view that Matt Hancock should be sacked as he reignited hostilities with the minister today. Mathematician Timothy Gowers had tweeted that the Health Secretary was 'still not getting that earlier => shorter' when it comes to lockdowns, and Mr Cummings replied: 'Exactly #SackHancock'. Giving evidence...
Does the Government have a vendetta against pubs? Delaying June 21 would certainly suggest so

On a rare trip to London last week, I was struck by how the London Underground makes a mockery of the remaining coronavirus restrictions. Passenger numbers are down on pre-pandemic levels, but although people are less likely to be crammed face-to-armpit, they are still in very close proximity in a barely ventilated, confined space. I was also struck by the number of tourists getting off at Leicester Square and Piccadilly Circus, many of them no doubt on their way to spend a couple of hours in a windowless room watching a film or play.
Alastair Campbell on becoming Labour leader: 'I would've gone for it!'

Tony Blair‘s former spin doctor Alastair Campbell has recently returned to the limelight. In May, Mr Campbell hosted Good Morning Britain alongside Susanna Reid to mark Mental Health Week. Mr Campell also recently launched a savage attack on Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership – saying that Labour faces an existential crisis if things don’t urgently improve.
Dominic Cummings' latest attacks on Matt Hancock are embarrassing, but not a smoking gun

There is a line in the Steven Soderbergh film Contagion, which depicts a global pandemic sparked by a novel virus originally from China (sound familiar?), describing blogging as “graffiti with punctuation”. On Wednesday Dominic Cummings scrawled 7,180 words of his very own graffiti across Whitehall, liberally punctuated with four-letter descriptions...
Can Matt Hancock survive being branded 'hopeless' by his own prime minister?

As political putdowns go, there can be few harsher than Boris Johnson’s three-word summary of his health secretary: “Totally f****** hopeless.”. Downing Street has made no attempt to deny that the WhatsApp message published on Dominic Cummings’s blog is genuine, and Matt Hancock has restricted himself to replying “I don’t think so” when asked if the description was accurate.
Matt Hancock tells reporters he isn't hopeless

Matt Hancock responds “I don’t think so!” after being asked whether he is “hopeless” by a reporter. The Prime Minister’s former senior aide Dominic Cummings published WhatsApp messages which appear to show Boris Johnson referring to his Health Secretary as ‘totally f****** hopeless’ in an exchange over testing capacity for Covid-19.
