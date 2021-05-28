Cummings ‘would work for Labour’, ally suggests

A close friend of Dominic Cummings has claimed he “wouldn’t put it past” Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser to go and work for the Labour party. Speaking on LBC, James Fletcher said: “You can’t tempt him with a lot of the temptations that people in Westminster fall into line to protect. I honestly imagine he’ll go back to his study – he’ll carry on studying, which is his past-time. Things will come along, they may or may not, but he isn’t propelled by the same desires as other people, which does strike at the core of who he is.