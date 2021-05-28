What it means to get electronic notarization for documents
Federal and state governments require several documents to be notarized by an accredited official. Notarization is the process by which signatories to an agreement or contract appear before the notary and sign the documents. Once the notary has verified their identity and confirmed that they are signing off their free will, the official seal is affixed on the papers, and the transaction is entered into public records. In case of a dispute or fraud, the records can be checked to affirm the transaction's validity.