What it means to get electronic notarization for documents

Augusta Free Press
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Federal and state governments require several documents to be notarized by an accredited official. Notarization is the process by which signatories to an agreement or contract appear before the notary and sign the documents. Once the notary has verified their identity and confirmed that they are signing off their free will, the official seal is affixed on the papers, and the transaction is entered into public records. In case of a dispute or fraud, the records can be checked to affirm the transaction’s validity.

augustafreepress.com
State
Virginia State
