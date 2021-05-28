What it means to get electronic notarization for documents

I’ve often said that accountability is the longest four-letter word in business. Not because I think it is a dirty word – quite the opposite – but that is how many see it. The problem isn’t the word or the spelling, but the understanding of what accountability means and how valuable it is to all of us. Once people truly understand the word, most will be drawn toward it, rather than shying away. Let’s fix that today. I am reclaiming accountability from consultant-speak and making it real and relevant.