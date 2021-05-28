Salesforce Executives To Participate In Upcoming Investor Events

Salesforce (CRM) - Get Report, the global leader in CRM, today announced that Salesforce executives will participate in the following investor events:

Tuesday, Jun. 1, 2021: David Schmaier, President & CPO, will participate in the Cowen 49 th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference at 10:10 a.m. (PT) / 1:10 p.m. (ET).

Thursday, Jun. 3, 2021: Amy Weaver, President & CFO, will participate in the William Blair 41 st Annual Growth Stock Conference at 12:00 p.m. (PT) / 3:00 p.m. (ET).

Webcasts will be available on Salesforce's website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (CRM) - Get Report, visit: www.salesforce.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210528005013/en/