Salesforce Executives To Participate In Upcoming Investor Events

By Business Wire
 19 days ago

Salesforce (CRM) - Get Report, the global leader in CRM, today announced that Salesforce executives will participate in the following investor events:

  • Tuesday, Jun. 1, 2021: David Schmaier, President & CPO, will participate in the Cowen 49 th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference at 10:10 a.m. (PT) / 1:10 p.m. (ET).
  • Thursday, Jun. 3, 2021: Amy Weaver, President & CFO, will participate in the William Blair 41 st Annual Growth Stock Conference at 12:00 p.m. (PT) / 3:00 p.m. (ET).

Webcasts will be available on Salesforce's website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (CRM) - Get Report, visit: www.salesforce.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210528005013/en/

The Catering & Event Account Executive is charged to help grow QC Catering sales by finding and qualifying leads, closing sales, fostering venue and vendor relationships, formulating sales strategies, and communicating and presenting product value to clients. They have a strong knowledge of catering and planning events from start to finish, and thrive in creating an experience for clients, while working cross departmentally with operations.