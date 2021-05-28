Electrons on the edge: Atomically thin quantum spin hall materials

The field of electron spin resonance is in constant need to improve its capabilities. Among other things, this means having better resonators which would provide improved spin sensitivity, as well as enable larger microwave magnetic field power conversion factors. Surface micro resonators, made of small metallic patches on a dielectric substrate, provide very good absolute spin sensitivity and high conversion factors due to their very small mode volume. However, such resonators suffer from having a relatively low quality factor, which offsets some of their significant potential advantages. The use of superconducting patches to replace the metallic layer seems like a reasonable and straightforward solution to the quality factor issue, at least for measurements carried out at cryogenic temperatures. Nevertheless, superconducting materials are not easily incorporated into setups requiring high magnetic fields, due to electric current vortices generated in the latter's surface. This makes the transition from normal conducing materials to superconductors highly nontrivial. Here we present the design, fabrication, and testing results of surface micro resonators made of yttrium barium copper oxide (YBCO) superconducting material. We show that with a unique experimental setup, these resonators can be made to operate well even at high fields of about 1.2 T. Furthermore, we analyze the effect of current vortices on the ESR signal and the spins' coherence times. Finally, we provide a head to head comparison of YBCO vs copper resonators of the same dimensions, which clearly shows their pros and cons and directs us to future potential developments and improvements in this field.