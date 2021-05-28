Cancel
Electrons on the edge: Atomically thin quantum spin hall materials

By FLEET
Phys.org
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuantum spin Hall insulators are a class of two-dimensional (2D) topological states of matter that are electrically insulating in their interior but, unlike semiconductors, carry a pair of one-dimensional (1D) metallic states, which are strictly confined to their edges. Particular to these 'edgy' 1D electrons is that they are what...

phys.org
#Quantum Materials#Quantum Computing#Quantum Electronics#Materials Engineering#Advanced Materials#Hall#1d#Non Abelian#Majorana
PhysicsNature.com

Giant phonon anomalies in the proximate Kitaev quantum spin liquid α-RuCl

The Kitaev quantum spin liquid epitomizes an entangled topological state, for which two flavors of fractionalized low-energy excitations are predicted: the itinerant Majorana fermion and the Z2 gauge flux. It was proposed recently that fingerprints of fractional excitations are encoded in the phonon spectra of Kitaev quantum spin liquids through a novel fractional-excitation-phonon coupling. Here, we detect anomalous phonon effects in α-RuCl3 using inelastic X-ray scattering with meV resolution. At high temperature, we discover interlaced optical phonons intercepting a transverse acoustic phonon between 3 and 7 meV. Upon decreasing temperature, the optical phonons display a large intensity enhancement near the Kitaev energy, JK~8 meV, that coincides with a giant acoustic phonon softening near the Z2 gauge flux energy scale. These phonon anomalies signify the coupling of phonon and Kitaev magnetic excitations in α-RuCl3 and demonstrates a proof-of-principle method to detect anomalous excitations in topological quantum materials.
Sciencearxiv.org

Momentum distribution of the Uniform Electron Gas at finite temperature: Effects of spin-polarization

We carry out extensive direct path integral Monte Carlo (PIMC) simulations of the uniform electron gas (UEG) at finite temperature for different values of the spin-polarization $\xi$. This allows us to unambiguously quantify the impact of spin-effects on the momentum distribution function $n(\mathbf{k})$ and related properties. We find that interesting physical effects like the interaction-induced increase in the occupation of the zero-momentum state $n(\mathbf{0})$ substantially depend on $\xi$. Our results further advance the current understanding of the UEG as a fundamental model system, and are of practical relevance for the description of transport properties of warm dense matter in an external magnetic field.
Physicsarxiv.org

Spin-Valley Qubit Dynamics In Exchange Coupled Silicon Quantum Dots

The presence of valley states is a significant obstacle to realizing quantum information technologies in Silicon quantum dots, as leakage into alternate valley states can introduce errors into the computation. We use a perturbative analytical approach to study the dynamics of exchange-coupled quantum dots with valley degrees of freedom. We show that if the valley splitting is large and electrons are not properly initialized to valley eigenstates, then time evolution of the system will lead to spin-valley entanglement. Spin-valley entanglement will also occur if the valley splitting is small and electrons are not initialized to the same valley state. Additionally, we show that for small valley splitting, spin-valley entanglement does not affect measurement probabilities of two-qubit systems; however, systems with more qubits will be affected. This means that two-qubit gate fidelities measured in two-qubit systems may miss the effects of valley degrees of freedom. Our work shows how the existence of valleys may adversely affect multiqubit fidelities even when the system temperature is very low.
Physicssciencecodex.com

Quantum Hall effect and the third dimension

The quantum Hall effect traditionally only plays a role in two-dimensional electron systems. Recently, however, a three-dimensional version of the quantum Hall effect was described in the Dirac semimetal ZrTe5. It has been suggested that this version results from a magnetic field-induced Fermi surface instability that transforms the original three-dimensional electron system into a stack of two-dimensional electron systems. Now scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Chemical Physics of Solids in Dresden, at the Technical University of Dresden, at the Brookhaven National Laboratory in New York, at the Helmholtz Center Dresden-Rossendorf, the Max Planck Institute for Microstructure Physics in Halle and at the Würzburg-Dresden Cluster of Excellence ct.qmat were able to show that the electron system of ZrTe5, contrary to the original explanation, remains three-dimensional even in strong magnetic fields and that the quasi-quantization of the Hall effect is nevertheless directly linked to quantum-Hall physics.
Sciencesciencecodex.com

An atom chip interferometer that could detect quantum gravity

Physicists in Israel have created a quantum interferometer on an atom chip. This device can be used to explore the fundamentals of quantum theory by studying the interference pattern between two beams of atoms. University of Groningen physicist, Anupam Mazumdar, describes how the device could be adapted to use mesoscopic particles instead of atoms. This modification would allow for expanded applications. A description of the device, and theoretical considerations concerning its application by Mazumdar, were published on 28 May in the journal Science Advances.
Sciencearxiv.org

Efficient conversion of orbital Hall current to spin current for spin-orbit torque switching

Soogil Lee, Min-Gu Kang, Dongwook Go, Dohyoung Kim, Jun-Ho Kang, Taekhyeon Lee, Geun-Hee Lee, Nyun Jong Lee, Sanghoon Kim, Kab-Jin Kim, Kyung-Jin Lee, Byong-Guk Park. Spin Hall effect, an electric generation of spin current, allows for efficient control of magnetization. Recent theory revealed that orbital Hall effect creates orbital current, which can be much larger than spin Hall-induced spin current. However, orbital current cannot directly exert a torque on a ferromagnet, requiring a conversion process from orbital current to spin current. Here, we report two effective methods of the conversion through spin-orbit coupling engineering, which allows us to unambiguously demonstrate orbital-current-induced spin torque, or orbital Hall torque. We find that orbital Hall torque is greatly enhanced by introducing either a rare-earth ferromagnet Gd or a Pt interfacial layer with strong spin-orbit coupling in Cr/ferromagnet structures, indicating that the orbital current generated in Cr is efficiently converted into spin current in the Gd or Pt layer. Furthermore, we show that the orbital Hall torque can facilitate the reduction of switching current of perpendicular magnetization in spin-orbit-torque-based spintronic devices.
Computersarxiv.org

Precision tomography of a three-qubit electron-nuclear quantum processor in silicon

Nuclear spins were among the first physical platforms to be considered for quantum information processing, because of their exceptional quantum coherence and atomic-scale footprint. However, the full potential of nuclear spins for quantum computing has not yet been realized, due to the lack of high-fidelity multi-qubit operations, and of pathways to distribute quantum information among nuclei within a scalable device. Here we demonstrate universal quantum logic operations using a pair of ion-implanted $^{31}$P nuclei in a silicon nanoelectronic device. A nuclear two-qubit controlled-Z gate is obtained by imparting a geometric phase to a shared electron spin, and used to prepare entangled Bell states with fidelities up to 94.2(2.7)%. The quantum operations are precisely characterised using gate set tomography (GST), yielding one-qubit gate fidelities up to 99.93(3)% and a two-qubit gate fidelity of 99.21(14)%. The GST analysis provides unprecedented details on the nature of the errors -- including the emergence of correlated and entangling errors -- which will be crucial for developing fault-tolerant quantum processors. We then demonstrate entanglement between the two nuclei and the shared electron by producing a Greenberger-Horne-Zeilinger three-qubit state with 92.5(1.0)% fidelity. Since electron spin qubits in semiconductors can be further coupled to other electrons or physically shuttled across different locations, these results establish a viable route for scalable quantum information processing using nuclear spins.
Chemistryscitechdaily.com

MIT Turns “Magic” Superconducting Material Into Versatile Electronic Devices

Work on three graphene-based devices may yield new insights into superconductivity. MIT researchers and colleagues have turned a “magic” material composed of atomically thin layers of carbon into three useful electronic devices. Normally, such devices, all key to the quantum electronics industry, are created using a variety of materials that require multiple fabrication steps. The MIT approach automatically solves a variety of problems associated with those more complicated processes.
ChemistryNature.com

Multi-photon above threshold ionization of multi-electron atoms and molecules using the R-matrix approach

We formulate a computationally efficient time-independent method based on the multi-electron molecular R-matrix formalism. This method is used to calculate transition matrix elements for the multi-photon ionization of atoms and molecules under the influence of a perturbative field. The method relies on the partitioning of space which allows us to calculate the infinite-range free-free dipole integrals analytically in the outer region, beyond the range of the initial bound wave function. This approach is valid for an arbitrary order, that is, any number of photons absorbed both in the bound and the continuum part of the spectrum (below- and above-threshold ionization). We calculate generalized multi-photon cross sections and angular distributions of different systems (H, He, \(\hbox {H}_{{2}}\), \(\hbox {CO}_{{2}}\)) and validate our approach by comparison with data from the literature.
Physicsarxiv.org

Identification of Magnetic Interactions and High-field Quantum Spin Liquid in $α$-RuCl$_3$

The frustrated magnet $\alpha$-RuCl$_3$ constitutes a fascinating quantum material platform that harbors the intriguing Kitaev physics. However, a consensus on its intricate spin interactions and field-induced quantum phases has not been reached yet. Here we exploit multiple state-of-the-art many-body methods and determine the microscopic spin model that quantitatively explains major observations in $\alpha$-RuCl$_3$, including the zigzag order, double-peak specific heat, magnetic anisotropy, and the characteristic M-star dynamical spin structure, etc. According to our model simulations, the in-plane field drives the system into the polarized phase at about 7 T and a thermal fractionalization occurs at finite temperature, reconciling observations in different experiments. Under out-of-plane fields, the zigzag order is suppressed at 35 T, above which, and below a polarization field of 100 T level, there emerges a field-induced quantum spin liquid. The fractional entropy and algebraic low-temperature specific heat unveil the nature of a gapless spin liquid, which can be explored in high-field measurements on $\alpha$-RuCl$_3$.
Sciencearxiv.org

Dynamical phase transitions in quantum spin models with antiferromagnetic long-range interactions

In recent years, dynamical phase transitions and out-of-equilibrium criticality have been at the forefront of ultracold gases and condensed matter research. Whereas universality and scaling are established topics in equilibrium quantum many-body physics, out-of-equilibrium extensions of such concepts still leave much to be desired. Using exact diagonalization and the time-dependent variational principle in uniform martrix product states, we calculate the time evolution of the local order parameter and Loschmidt return rate in transverse-field Ising chains with antiferromagnetic power law-decaying interactions, and map out the corresponding rich dynamical phase diagram. \textit{Anomalous} cusps in the return rate, which are ubiquitous at small quenches within the ordered phase in the case of ferromagnetic long-range interactions, are absent within the accessible timescales of our simulations. We attribute this to much weaker domain-wall binding in the antiferromagnetic case. For quenches across the quantum critical point, \textit{regular} cusps appear in the return rate and connect to the local order parameter changing sign, indicating the concurrence of two major concepts of dynamical phase transitions. Our results consolidate conclusions of previous works that a necessary condition for the appearance of anomalous cusps in the return rate after quenches within the ordered phase is for topologically trivial local spin flips to be the energetically dominant excitations in the spectrum of the quench Hamiltonian. Our findings are readily accessible in modern trapped-ion setups, and we outline the associated experimental considerations.
MathematicsNature.com

Spin polarized density functional theory calculations of the electronic structure and magnetism of the 112 type iron pnictide compound \(\hbox {EuFeAs}_2\)

Using density-functional theory, we investigate the electronic, magnetic, and hyperfine-interaction properties of the 112-type iron-pnictide compound \({\hbox {EuFeAs}}_2\), which is isostructural to the high-temperature iron-based superconductor \({\hbox {Ca}}_{1-x}{\hbox {La}}_x{\hbox {FeAs}}_2\). We show that the band structure of \({\hbox {EuFeAs}}_2\) is similar to that of the 112-type compounds’ family, with hole-like and electron-like bands at the Brillouin-zone center and corners, respectively. We demonstrate that the bands near the Fermi level originate mainly from the Fe atoms. The presence of a mixture of ionic and covalent bonding is predicted from the charge-density and atom-resolved density-of-states calculations. There is good agreement between the calculated hyperfine-interaction parameters with those obtained from the \(^{57}\)Fe and \(^{151}\)Eu Mössbauer measurements. The spatial distribution of atoms in \({\hbox {EuFeAs}}_2\) leads to an in-plane 2D magnetism. Moreover, ab-initio calculations predict the compound’s magnetic moment and the magnetic moments of each constituent atom. Also, the density of states profile provides insight into the relative magnitude of these moments. Electronic structure calculations and Fermi surface topology reveal various physical and chemical properties of \({\hbox {EuFeAs}}_2\). Valence electron density maps indicate the co-existence of a wide range of chemical bonds in this system, and based on structural properties, the transport characteristics are deduced and discussed. A thorough analysis of the atomic structure of \({\hbox {EuFeAs}}_2\) and its role in the bond formation is presented.
Physicsarxiv.org

Topological control of quantum states in non-Hermitian spin-orbit-coupled fermions

While spin-orbit coupling (SOC), an essential mechanism underlying quantum phenomena from the spin Hall effect to topological insulators, has been widely studied in well-isolated Hermitian systems, much less is known when the dissipation plays a major role in spin-orbit-coupled quantum systems. Here, we realize dissipative spin-orbit-coupled bands filled with ultracold fermions, and observe a parity-time ($\mathcal{PT}$) symmetry-breaking transition as a result of the competition between SOC and dissipation. Tunable dissipation, introduced by state-selective atom loss, enables the energy gap, opened by SOC, to be engineered and closed at the critical dissipation value, the so-called exceptional point (EP). The realized EP of the non-Hermitian band structure exhibits chiral response when the quantum state changes near the EP. This topological feature enables us to tune SOC and dissipation dynamically in the parameter space, and observe the state evolution is direction-dependent near the EP, revealing topologically robust spin transfer between different quantum states when the quantum state encircles the EP. This topological control of quantum states for non-Hermitian fermions provides new methods of quantum control, and also sets the stage for exploring non-Hermitian topological states with SOC.
Sciencearxiv.org

Superconducting microresonators for electron spin resonance, the good, the bad, and the future

The field of electron spin resonance is in constant need to improve its capabilities. Among other things, this means having better resonators which would provide improved spin sensitivity, as well as enable larger microwave magnetic field power conversion factors. Surface micro resonators, made of small metallic patches on a dielectric substrate, provide very good absolute spin sensitivity and high conversion factors due to their very small mode volume. However, such resonators suffer from having a relatively low quality factor, which offsets some of their significant potential advantages. The use of superconducting patches to replace the metallic layer seems like a reasonable and straightforward solution to the quality factor issue, at least for measurements carried out at cryogenic temperatures. Nevertheless, superconducting materials are not easily incorporated into setups requiring high magnetic fields, due to electric current vortices generated in the latter's surface. This makes the transition from normal conducing materials to superconductors highly nontrivial. Here we present the design, fabrication, and testing results of surface micro resonators made of yttrium barium copper oxide (YBCO) superconducting material. We show that with a unique experimental setup, these resonators can be made to operate well even at high fields of about 1.2 T. Furthermore, we analyze the effect of current vortices on the ESR signal and the spins' coherence times. Finally, we provide a head to head comparison of YBCO vs copper resonators of the same dimensions, which clearly shows their pros and cons and directs us to future potential developments and improvements in this field.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Exploring Spin Symmetry-Breaking Effects for Static Field Ionization of Atoms: Is There an Analog to the Coulson-Fischer Point in Bond Dissociation?

Löwdin's symmetry dilemma is an ubiquitous issue in approximate quantum chemistry. In the context of Hartree-Fock (HF) theory, the use of Slater determinants with some imposed constraints to preserve symmetries of the exact problem may lead to physically unreasonable potential energy surfaces. On the other hand, lifting these constraints leads to the so-called broken symmetry solutions that usually provide better energetics, at the cost of losing information about good quantum numbers that describe the state of the system. This behavior has been previously extensively studied in the context of bond dissociation. This paper studies the behavior of different classes of Hartree-Fock spin polarized solutions (restricted, unrestricted, generalized) in the context of ionization by strong static electric fields. We find that, for simple two-electron systems, UHF is able to provide a qualitatively good description of states involved during the ionization process (neutral, singly-ionized and doubly ionized states), whereas RHF fails to describe the singly ionized state. For more complex systems, even though UHF is able to capture some of the expected characteristics of the ionized states, it is constrained to a single $M_s$ (diabatic) manifold in the energy surface as a function of field intensity. In this case a better qualitative picture can be painted by GHF as it is able to explore different spin manifolds and follow the lowest solution due to lack of collinearity constraints on the spin quantization axis.
MathematicsNature.com

Coherent control of a donor-molecule electron spin qubit in silicon

Donor spins in silicon provide a promising material platform for large scale quantum computing. Excellent electron spin coherence times of \({T}_{2}^{* }=268\) μs with fidelities of 99.9% have been demonstrated for isolated phosphorus donors in isotopically pure 28Si, where donors are local-area-implanted in a nanoscale MOS device. Despite robust single qubit gates, realising two-qubit exchange gates using this technique is challenging due to the statistical nature of the dopant implant and placement process. In parallel a precision scanning probe lithography route has been developed to place single donors and donor molecules on one atomic plane of silicon with high accuracy aligned to heavily phosphorus doped silicon in-plane gates. Recent results using this technique have demonstrated a fast (0.8 ns) two-qubit gate with two P donor molecules placed 13 nm apart in natSi. In this paper we demonstrate a single qubit gate with coherent oscillations of the electron spin on a P donor molecule in natSi patterned by scanning tunneling microscope (STM) lithography. The electron spin exhibits excellent coherence properties, with a \({T}_{2}\) decoherence time of 298 ± 30 μs, and \({T}_{2}^{* }\) dephasing time of 295 ± 23 ns.
PhysicsNature.com

Charge density waves and their transitions in anisotropic quantum Hall systems

In recent experiments, external anisotropy has been a useful tool to tune different phases and study their competitions. In this paper, we look at the quantum Hall charge density wave states in the N = 2 Landau level. Without anisotropy, there are two first-order phase transitions between the Wigner crystal, the 2-electron bubble phase, and the stripe phase. By adding mass anisotropy, our analytical and numerical studies show that the 2-electron bubble phase disappears and the stripe phase significantly enlarges its domain in the phase diagram. Meanwhile, a regime of stripe crystals that may be observed experimentally is unveiled after the bubble phase gets out. Upon increase of the anisotropy, the energy of the phases at the transitions becomes progressively smooth as a function of the filling. We conclude that all first-order phase transitions are replaced by continuous phase transitions, providing a possible realisation of continuous quantum crystalline phase transitions.