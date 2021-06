NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reports Fields and the Bears have come to terms on a fully guaranteed four-year contract. That’s standard for first-round rookie deals. It’s a deal that comes with a signing bonus of $11,085,056 and is worth a total of $18,871,952. This means the 11th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is officially on the books for this year, the next three after that, and a possible fifth-year option. But we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.