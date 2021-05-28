Memorial Day Weekend 2021 Kicks Off a Summer for the Books

After collecting dust for the last 15 months in your closet, it’s time to break out those dancing shoes. California is set to open fully Tuesday, with no more mask mandates. Restaurants and bars seem to be getting most of the attention when it comes to our return to normal, but music venues, which hold a historical significant importance to San Francisco, will be allowed to reopen as well. San Franciscans, who have been at the center of cultural movements like the jazz era in the Fillmore, dubbed the Harlem of the West, and psychedelic rock during the Summer of Love in the Haight, have always championed the arts, especially concerts. The end of the pandemic should be another moment for us to fall in love, once again, with live music.