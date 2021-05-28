Ongoing History Daily: Aw, such quaint collectibles

Edited Collection “From the Bowery to the Bronx – A Cultural History of New York City Through Song”. Editors: Veronika Keller, Sabrina Mittermeier and Maciej Smółka. The book analyzes songs written about New York City: chapters engage with their depiction of the city, but they also use them as a lens to write a cultural history of those musical genres that New York artists have been instrumental in developing. It thus also focuses on those artists that have grown up in the city or have made it their artistic home, and address a broad variety of genres, such as musical theatre on Broadway and beyond, but also hip hop, disco, punk, jazz, swing, rock or pop music. The collection includes essays from authors with a culturalstudies, media studies, cultural history or musicology background, making possible a far-ranging treatment of the interconnection of the city space and its musical history.