Ongoing History Daily: Aw, such quaint collectibles

By Alan Cross
ajournalofmusicalthings.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt used to be that bootlegs and promo items were the most collectible things a music fan could look for. Now people are looking for multi-media collectibles. These are computer programs that are usually issued in very limited quantities within the music industry, but a few of them found their way into the hands of the general public.

www.ajournalofmusicalthings.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collectibles#Music Industry#Macs
