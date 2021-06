Henry Stupp has joined Authentic Brands Group (ABG) to spearhead the company’s expansion in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The 30-year veteran, who served most recently as chief executive officer of Apex Global Brands, formerly Cherokee Global Brands, has assumed the role of president of the EMEA region and will oversee India as well. He will be headquartered in London where he will be opening a new ABG office and recruiting a team for that region.