Salon Services, Especially Facials, Are Starting to Surge

Tracy Dubb has no patience for ineffective, over-marketed, trend-driven skincare products. Frustrated by the lack of transparency in the beauty industry, the former venture capitalist started the ingredient-first skincare line Isla Beauty last year—an ethos you might think would be a no-brainer, but often doesn’t reflect the reality of how things are actually made. She found an ideal partner in her co-founder, Charlie Denton, who comes from a family of contract manufacturers—the middle men whose facilities produce most of the cleansers, moisturizers, lipsticks, and treatments for big-name brands. Together, they’re working to educate customers about what they’re actually putting on their skin, with a limited edit of products that aim to nourish and protect the skin barrier. (We’re big fans of their glow-inducing Storm Serum in particular.) For our Beauty Notes column, Dubb opened up about her journey to healthy skin, the makeup she never leaves home without, and the self-care tricks that always make a difference.