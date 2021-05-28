Judge enters deliberation in Lindenlure access case

A judge heard two days worth of arguments and testimony, and now all sides will wait for the deliberations to see what's next for a place called Lindenlure. Canyon Road branches just west of Highway 125 on the northern bank of the Finley River north of Sparta. For years, it was the road people used to access the river for a day of recreation, swimming, fishing or hanging out by the water. With a set of gates, concrete barriers and chained locks blocking the access at a point near a bridge that carries Highway 125 over the Finley, a group of river-goers is suing the property owners in effort to have Canyon Road declared public.