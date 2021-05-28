Pittsburgh Pirates: New York Yankees Could be a Trade Partner Again

The Pittsburgh Pirates will be looking to sell their veteran pieces at this year’s deadline, and they could pair with the New York Yankees in a trade once again. The Pittsburgh Pirates are going to be sellers ahead of the July trade deadline. While this won’t be like last year’s deadline where they were one of the very few sellers available, they still have some worthwhile pieces. Richard Rodriguez, Tyler Anderson and Adam Frazier will surely get some bites on the market. Other relief pitchers such as Chris Stratton, Clay Holmes and Kyle Crick may also be available.