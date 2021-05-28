Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates: New York Yankees Could be a Trade Partner Again

By Noah Wright
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Pirates will be looking to sell their veteran pieces at this year’s deadline, and they could pair with the New York Yankees in a trade once again. The Pittsburgh Pirates are going to be sellers ahead of the July trade deadline. While this won’t be like last year’s deadline where they were one of the very few sellers available, they still have some worthwhile pieces. Richard Rodriguez, Tyler Anderson and Adam Frazier will surely get some bites on the market. Other relief pitchers such as Chris Stratton, Clay Holmes and Kyle Crick may also be available.

rumbunter.com
FanSided

FanSided

98K+
Followers
284K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Hicks
Person
Rougned Odor
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Richard Rodriguez
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Kyle Crick
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Chris Stratton
Person
Clint Frazier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The New York Yankees#Bucs#The National League#American League#Era#Fip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees place Giancarlo Stanton on IL with quad strain

The Yankees announced this afternoon that they had placed Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list, retroactive to May 14, with a left quad strain. In a corresponding move, they recalled right-hander Albert Abreu from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. This follows a frustrating pattern for this organization, one in which a star player...
MLBMLB

Yankees lose Stanton (quad strain) to IL

The Yankees placed Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list on Monday, retroactive to Friday, with a left quadriceps strain. Stanton, 31, has been one of the club’s most productive hitters in the early going this season, carrying the offense for stretches. Manager Aaron Boone said on Sunday that the...
MLBbaltimorenews.net

Rays bring four-game winning streak to Baltimore

The Tampa Bay Rays carry their winning ways north to Baltimore for Tuesday's opener of a three-game series with the Orioles. Hosting both New York clubs last week, the Rays didn't start their six-game homestand on the right foot. But after scoring just one run in two losses to the Yankees, the Rays scored nine runs to win that series' finale on Thursday and added 22 more runs during a weekend sweep of the Mets.
MLBspectrumlocalnews.com

Yankees DH Stanton on 10-day injured list with quad strain

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday by the New York Yankees because of a left quad strain. The Yankees made the move before the opener of their four-game series in Texas. It was retroactive to Friday, the day after he last played. He was held out of all three games during a weekend series in Baltimore.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Albert Abreu: Back in big leagues

Abreu was recalled by the Yankees on Monday. Abreu will give the Yankees an extra arm in the bullpen, as Giancarlo Stanton (quadriceps) was placed on the injured list as the corresponding move. Abreu has spent two separate brief stints in the big leagues this season, allowing one run in two innings across his two appearances.
MLBnumberfire.com

Miguel Andujar sitting for Yankees Monday

New York Yankees utility player Miguel Andujar is not in the lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Jordan Lyles and the Texas Rangers. Kyle Higashioka will bat eighth and catch Gerrit Cole while Gary Sanchez bats fifth and plays designated hitter. Aaron Judge will be in right field and Clint Frazier will be in left with Brett Gardner in center.
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Troy Stokes: Designated for assignment

Stokes was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Monday. Stokes appeared in eight games for the Pirates this year and hit .111 with two runs and two RBI. Ildemaro Vargas was claimed off waivers by the Pirates in a corresponding move.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Pirates claim INF Ildemaro Vargas off waivers

The Pittsburgh Pirates claimed infielder Ildemaro Vargas off waivers from the Chicago Cubs on Monday. Vargas, 29, appeared in nine games with the Cubs this season, going 3-for-21 with two doubles and two RBIs. He was designated for assignment on Saturday. Vargas debuted with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017 and...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton ‘day-to-day’ injury turns into IL stint

The Yankees kept terming designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton’s quad tightness as a day-to-day issue. Is anyone surprised that it’s turned into day-to-day times five ... minimum?. Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text message directly with beat writers. That’s the way it often goes...
MLBtimestelegram.com

Texas Rangers announce Monday night lineup vs. New York Yankees

The New York Yankees and Texas Rangers open a four-game series in the Lone Star state on Monday night. First pitch is 8:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network. Yankees:Pitching matchups, injury updates vs. Texas Rangers. Gerrit Cole (5-1, 1.37) will start...
MLBPinstripe Alley

Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The Yankees are flying into Texas riding a recent streak, winning five straight series and 11 of their last 15 games. Some of them have been close calls, but the team is finding their moments and getting the job done, which is all you can really ask for during a six-month grind. Recently, however, things have taken a turn on the injury front — which is an ever-looming feeling for this organization over the last couple of years.
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees Recap: Yankees slaughtered in an attempt to take the Rays series

The New York Yankees on Monday went into a 4 game series against their nemesis Tampa Bay Rays. Over the past two years, the Yankees have had a losing record against the Rays, and this year has been no different. They went into Monday’s game 2-6 against them this season. Unfortunately, the Rays won Monday’s game 3-1. But the Yankees have managed to take the last two games, opening up the possibility of taking the second series in a row from the Rays. Back on May 13th, the Yankees won their first series against the Rays in the last two years.
MLBUSA Today

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees odds, picks and prediction

The Tampa Bay Rays (35-21) and New York Yankees (30-25) will continue their four-game series Wednesday night after the Yankees escaped with a 5-3 win in extra innings Tuesday. First pitch from Yankee Stadium will be at 7:05 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze BetMGM Sportsbook‘s lines around the Rays vs. Yankees odds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLBYardbarker

Why Pirates' Adam Frazier Is 'Great Fit' For Yankees Trade

There's no question the Yankees need a boost when it comes to production from their left-handed hitters. Entering play on Friday, New York still has the lowest batting average (.182) and OPS (.573) in baseball from the left side of the plate. If they do decide to go out and...
MLBYardbarker

Should the New York Yankees try to acquire Trevor Story?

The New York Yankees picked up a massive win last night that snapped a four-game losing streak. The bombers defeated the Rays in extras when Clint Frazier walked it off with a two-run bomb to give them a 5-3 victory. The win last night had to be a confidence boost...
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankee Profiles: Marcus Thames, is he the man for the job?

Marcus Thames is the 44-year-old New York Yankee’s hitting coach. He is a former left fielder and DH for the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Thames is much in the conversation lately due to the Yankees’ lack of hitting this season. Some are calling for his removal as he doesn’t seem to be able to solve the problem.
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees: Gerrit Cole hasn’t been as sharp of late

Gerrit Cole got off to a fantastic start in his first full season with the New York Yankees. Cole pitched to a 1.37 ERA in his first eight starts, putting him second to Jacob deGrom in terms of ERA across MLB. However, Cole’s last four starts have raised some eyebrows...
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap: Walk-off homer in the 11th wins it for the Yankees

The New York Yankees faced the Tampa Bay Rays in game 2 of the 4 game set tonight at Yankee Stadium. The Rays took the first game last night against the Yankees and improved their 2021 record to 7-3 against the home team. It was a beautiful night for baseball in the Bronx, a sunny start, and a game-time temperature of 72 degrees. Tonight the Ray’s ace Tyler Glasnow faced the Yankees Domingo German. The final score for tonight’s game was a walk-off win in the eleventh inning for the Yankees 5-3 win.