Polygon, one of the early projects providing an Ethereum layer 2 scaling solution, has grown significantly in the past few months. For example, as of June 13, popular automated market maker SushiSwap has more than 15,000 unique active wallets on Polygon, while on Ethereum that number was around 4,194, according to data provided by crypto data site DappRadar – meaning there are more SushiSwap users on Polygon than there are on Ethereum.