So tired of dishonest elected officials. Obviously I can’t be alone in such a thought!. I watched C-Span today to listen to senatorial comments on the proposal to federalize the voting process in America – a proposal in itself counter to our constitution. Lo and behold, there’s our senior Sen. Michael Bennet, orating from the Senate floor. He absolutely stated that our voting process in America is “Jim Crow,” racially tilted against minorities.