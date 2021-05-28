Reporter Claire Lowe and Meteorologist Joe Martucci take to the shore Friday
As the Jersey Shore prepares for a summer unlike any other, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Report Claire Lowe will be taking in the fun on the coast Friday. The annual Press of Atlantic City summer shore tour will bring the voice of summer to you on our website and social media all Friday long. Look for live interviews, demonstrations as well as Joe and Claire taking on the biggest Jersey debates in between town to town.pressofatlanticcity.com