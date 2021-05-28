How to transfer Bitcoin from Bittrex to Godex

At the beginning of the year, as the rest of the world was enjoying a crypto boom that begun in 2020, things had slowed down for Japanese cryptocurrency investors. Coinbase has been given the go-ahead to operate crypto activities in Japan. The digital assets company has been allowed to indulge in 5 cryptos including Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Stellar Lumen. The highest Japanese regulator for financial services also called the Financial Services Agency (FSA) said that Coinbase has been registered in its jurisdiction as a crypto dealer and that the decision was informed by a revision in the country’s Fund Settlement Act.