Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Sell Your Company For a Higher Price By Telling a Better Story

By Corey Blake
MySanAntonio
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have a friend who created an amazing company that he eventually sold for nine figures. Then, he had to watch the buyer drive it into the ground. What that did to my friend’s heart felt like death — and for the business, it was. Although he walked away with a big check, that money was tainted by the destruction thereafter. Business transactions such as this one happen when owners and founders looking to sell their companies underestimate the power of telling a great story.

www.mysanantonio.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bizbuysell#Insight Report#Satori Capital#Campbell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
Related
InternetInternational Business Times

Is LinkedIn Sales Navigator Worth It? From Pricing To Features, Here's What We Think

Building professional relationships can be hard work, especially if you don’t know how and where to start. These connections are vital in growing your company and successfully carrying out your business goals. Who do you connect with? How do you reach out to them? Luckily, LinkedIn offers a service that can give you the answers -- the LinkedIn Sales Navigator.
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

Four Expert Tips For Selling Used Industrial Process Equipment

If you have used industrial process equipment that you want to sell, there are several options available to you. Here are four expert tips to help you shift your equipment. If you are looking for a quick and easy sale, or if you have industrial process equipment that has been gathering dust and taking up space for months, your best option is to sell your equipment to a specialist dealer. When you sell surplus industrial equipment quickly, you can also invest in new equipment or other business areas like marketing much sooner. Furthermore, when you sell to a professional third party, you save a lot of time because you do not have to assess your equipment’s value in a constantly changing marketplace, run credit checks on buyers, or develop and execute a marketing and sales strategy. One of the best options for selling industrial process equipment is via the experienced company Revelation Machinery. When you do so, you are five or six times more likely to sell your equipment than if you attempted to sell the equipment to customers directly.
Spokane, WAresidencestyle.com

How Does a Home Buying Company Help You Sell Your House Quickly?

Are you in a hurry to sell your house in Spokane, WA? There are many reasons why you should sell your house fast for cash with a home buying company like Homefront. There are so many people today that need a home of their own and are willing to pay cash for it. The economy has caused many people to lose their jobs or have cut hours down to near starvation levels. This has affected home buying and selling in all industries across the country. However, this has also made it even more desirable for you to sell your house fast with our home buying company Homefront in Spokane WA.
Economycatdi.com

Are You Using the Best Direct Mail Company for Your Business?

Finding the best direct mail company can take a significant amount of time, effort, and research. A common mistake made is to just choose the first printer that you find and go with them. There are some ways to tell whether your current printer is the best one to handle your direct mail campaign needs or if you should start searching for a better printer instead.
EconomyNewsTimes

4 Ways SaaS Companies Can Use Word-of-Mouth Marketing to Drive Growth

Word-of-mouth marketing was the very first type of marketing, and it remains the most powerful for SaaS companies even though many have the optimization of digital-advertising channels like Google Ads down to a science. I’m a marketer at a well-known tech company that spends a lot of money on software, and I get inundated with countless ads, cold emails and LinkedIn messages promoting software that does everything from project management to attribution modeling — and I ignore 99% of it. There are a lot of companies investing a lot of time and money to reach me, and the vast majority of that money and effort is wasted.
Real Estatelivinator.com

4 Tips to Hiring a 3d Rendering Company for Your Real Estate Agency

The real estate industry has an easy entry point; that is, entrepreneurs can quickly access the market and transact businesses. Real estate agencies spring up in different parts of the market—and different cities, tightening the competition. If you have a list of services that you offer, there are probably ten agencies that offer exactly these same services to the customers you haggle for. With 3D rendering, you can put your real estate agency ahead of the competition. In this article, we will explore the nuances of 3d architectural visualization services and the things to look out for when hiring a 3d rendering company.
BusinessForbes

Four Ways To Tell If You're Ready To Raise Your Pricing

Founder of Successwise, business coach and bestselling author of "The 1-Page Marketing Plan." When was the last time you raised your prices? For some reason, this very act causes massive anxiety in many business owners. They worry that by increasing the cost of their product or service, they’ll turn customers off.
Photographynewmilfordspectrum.com

Money Matters: Learning How to Price Your Photos to Sell

The following excerpt is from The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. and Jason R. Rich’s book Start Your Own Photography Business. Buy it now from Amazon | Barnes & Noble | Apple Books | IndieBound or click here to buy it directly from us and SAVE 60% on this book when you use code SIDEHUSTLE2021 through 6/20/21.
Real Estatetucson.com

Mistake on paperwork leads to disagreement between buyer and seller

Q: I purchased a home last year during COVID-19. Prior to purchasing the home, the real estate agent’s listing sheet showed that the property was going to be split in two. The listing contained a suggestion to see the property marker where the surveyor left a stake to show the property line division.
Businessmarketscale.com

The Heico Companies’ Story and Mission

The Heico Companies is excited to launch its new podcast, One Company, Many Industries, Countless Products. The show will offer insights, conversations and ideas across the multitude of industries and unique subject matters that drive who they are as an organization. In the first episode, host Hilary Kennedy spoke with...
Internetfairfieldcitizenonline.com

5 Social Media Marketing Tips to Boost Your Sales

Over the past few years, social media has grown exponentially from something only the geeky boys and girls in college spent time on to something that’s now a ubiquitous aspect of life across the world. For businesses, it’s clear that social media can be a goldmine of leads and conversions,...
Real Estatetucson.com

The Property Line: Avoid These Costly Home Selling Mistakes

It's a seller's market in real estate, which means that buyers have much to feel anxious about. But sellers have reasons to lose sleep, too. What if they make an expensive mistake?. It's easy to find lists of common homebuying mistakes, but home selling errors are harder to describe. They're...
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston Business Journal

As 'merger of equals' closes, Affectiva CEO tells the story of her company getting acquired for $73.5M

In May this year, Affectiva Inc. CEO Rana el Kaliouby agreed to sell the Boston artificial-intelligence company she co-founded in 2009 to competitor Smart Eye for $73.5 million. The Business Journal’s Lucia Maffei reached out to el Kaliouby hours ahead of the release of the official closing announcement to talk about how the M&A process come together, her future role with the combined company and her recent appointment on the board of trustees of MassTLC, one of the largest technology associations in the region.
Real Estatebiggerpockets.com

Will Growing Equity Buffer the Real Estate Market Against Another Crash?

Matthew Myre is the founder of PurpleCup Digital, a web design and digital marketing agency. He’s also a former real estate agent and a freelance writer specializing in real estate economics, news, industry analysis, and more. Matthew has over ten years of experience in SEO, digital marketing, content marketing, web...
Real EstateThrive Global

Robert Morgenstern of Canvas Property Group: “Always accept feedback”

Always accept feedback. Allow for a transition period but also take into account what is working and what is not. This understanding of how one process may not be what is best will allow for your company to gain greater insight into what can be fundamental and what is only a distraction. While digital transformation is key, if something is not working, take a step back and reevaluate how to best tackle the issue. Along those lines, feedback can come from anyone in the organization — allowing complete transparency and giving all employees, no matter their role, the ability to communicate their ideas will open up an organization to more new ideas.
Marketswealthadviser.co

Refinitiv launches platform for wealth management firms and their active trader customers

Refinitiv has launched Refinitiv Active Investor for wealth managers and their customers. Active Investor provides advanced technology along with a fully customisable look and feel that enables wealth management firms to optimise their brand identity, while giving self-directed investors looking for a more comprehensive trading platform, the flexibility to seamlessly invest their way.