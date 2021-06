Bengals QB Joe Burrow watched tape of his 2020 season while rehabbing to get a head start on what he needed to do to improve in 2021. “There was some good and some bad,” Burrow said, via Albert Breer. “I’d like to be more explosive. And I think I was really good in quick-game situations. On fourth down, we were really good. Empty, we were really good. But we need to be more explosive with play-action passes. All of our downfield passing needs to improve. I just wasn’t as accurate as I was the year before down the field. And that was frustrating to me, because I’ve always been a good down-the-field thrower. Just getting back to the basics of that, really focusing on my fundamentals. I just started running and throwing a few weeks ago, so standing and throwing, and focusing on the fundamentals helped.”