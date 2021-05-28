Cancel
Richmond, VA

Remaining social distancing restrictions lifted, Richmond police chief meets with civilian review board, Portsmouth firefighters ask for collective bargaining, and more headlines

By Ned Oliver
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur daily roundup of headlines from Virginia and elsewhere. • Virginia lifted its remaining social distancing and capacity restrictions this morning. Gov. Ralph Northam plans to meet with President Joe Biden at a gym in Alexandria “to celebrate summer” and the state’s reopening.—VPM, Washington Post. • “Washington-area TV station ABC7-WJLA...

Person
Joe Biden
Related
Virginia StateWHSV

Northam: ‘It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action’ to take place on May 18

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday, May 18, is the “It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action,” a day Governor Ralph Northam says is to help Virginians make a plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’m proud of Virginia’s vaccination progress, which has helped slow the spread of COVID-19 in our Commonwealth to its lowest level in over a year,” said Governor Northam in a press release. “Putting this pandemic behind us once and for all requires everyone doing their part—that means making sure you are informed, getting your free COVID-19 vaccine, and helping your friends, family members and neighbors make a plan to get vaccinated.”
Virginia Staterestonnow.com

Primary battle for the 86th House District showcases a new Virginia

Virginia’s political transformation over the past decade can be summed up by the arc of the 86th House District. 10 years ago, former Herndon mayor and Republican Tom Rust was reelected for a sixth term, running unopposed in both the primary and general elections. Two years later, Jennifer Boysko fell just 54 votes shy of ousting Rust, and in 2015, she turned the district blue after he opted not to seek reelection.
Richmond, VAWDBJ7.com

VA House to return to in-person sessions at Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia House of Delegates is ready to return to in-person session after the lapse during the pandemic, Speaker of the House of Delegates Eileen Filler-Corn announced Monday. “Over the past year Virginians have shown commitment and resolve to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus...
Virginia StateDaily Press

Virginia’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person

As Virginia and the rest of the nation continue to loosen pandemic restrictions, the state’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person at the Capitol when the governing body next convenes. “With infection rates falling and our Commonwealth’s vaccination rollout program among the best in the country, it is...
Virginia StateWTOP

Prince George’s Co. teacher arrested for assault in Virginia park

A Maryland man arrested on assault charges at a popular Virginia park last week is an elementary school teacher, according to Prince George’s County Public Schools. A spokesperson said that since 2014, Michael Pruden has taught at Allenwood Elementary School in Camp Springs; Apple Grove Elementary School in Fort Washington; Samuel Chase Elementary School in Temple Hills; and Valley View Elementary School in Oxon Hill.
Virginia StateNBC12

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...
Virginia Statecbs19news

Total number of COVID-19 cases reaches 670,456 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Health reports there have been 670,456 total cases of COVID-19 as of May 17, 2021. There have been 521,930 confirmed and 148,526 probable cases of COVID-19. There have also been 9,307 confirmed and 1,722 probable deaths from the coronavirus. There have...
Virginia StateNBC12

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...
Richmond, VAWHSV

Is it legal for businesses to ask to see vaccination cards?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the recently lifted mask mandate in Virginia, many businesses are trying to navigate these new measures, including what to do about vaccination cards as the pandemic continues. [ Northam lifting mask mandate; capacity, social distancing restrictions to end May 28 ]. Some people have asked...
Richmond, VANBC12

VCU Health launches campaign to increase COVID-19 vaccinations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, VCU Health launched their new health campaign that aims to increase COVID-19 vaccinations in the community through personal stories from VCU students, employees and familiar faces in Richmond. The campaign, called “This Shot Matters,” features people and their motivation to get their shot. Cynthia...
Richmond, VANBC12

Dept. of Wildlife Resources to host ‘Run for the Wild’ 5K/walk

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resouces will host its “Run for the Wild” 5K/walk in May. The virtual running event will support the DWR’s mission to ensure wildlife has a healthy place to live and thrive in Virginia. Proceeds will benefit the Restore the Wild initiative...
Portsmouth, VARichmond.com

Former inmate, exonerated of rape and released from prison May 3, dies

Calvin Wayne Cunningham, wrongfully convicted of a 1979 rape and who was released from prison May 3 seriously ill with cancer, died Monday morning, said his daughter, Alicia Randall, of Portsmouth. Cunningham, 68, was exonerated in 2011 of his Newport News rape and burglary convictions as part of Virginia’s post-conviction...