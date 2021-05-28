Amazon mental health initiative backfires
Tech giant Amazon is so concerned about its warehouse workers’ mental health that it’s providing capsules in which they can sit and sort their heads out. They’re called AmaZen, presumably because they’re so calming and reassuring. ‘During shifts employees can visit AmaZen stations and watch short videos featuring easy-to-follow wellbeing activities, including guided meditations, positive affirmations, calming scenes with sounds, and more,’ said a recent press release announcing the launch of Amazon’s ‘WorkingWell’ programme.telecoms.com