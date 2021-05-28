Amazon mental health initiative backfires

BiPolar. Depressed. Nuts. Confused. Scary. Dumb. Crazy. Spastic. Stressed. Demented. Women know how painful it is when someone close to them called them these things when they go through the feels. Whether mental health issues are ongoing, temporary, diagnosed, or self-diagnosed, it doesn’t matter. When a woman cannot get a grip because life is becoming too much, they need to know that they are okay, life will be OK, and that help and support is available. Some of this has to come from within, but there are many different sources of outside help that are available, especially if you don’t know where to start.