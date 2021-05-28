Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Amazon mental health initiative backfires

By Scott Bicheno
telecoms.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTech giant Amazon is so concerned about its warehouse workers’ mental health that it’s providing capsules in which they can sit and sort their heads out. They’re called AmaZen, presumably because they’re so calming and reassuring. ‘During shifts employees can visit AmaZen stations and watch short videos featuring easy-to-follow wellbeing activities, including guided meditations, positive affirmations, calming scenes with sounds, and more,’ said a recent press release announcing the launch of Amazon’s ‘WorkingWell’ programme.

telecoms.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Censorship#Workingwell#Amazen#Guardian#Monitron#Pr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Amazon
Related
Mental Healthkadn.com

How do we bridge the mental health gap?

Krystal Dawn Mcnemar and those at Acadiana counseling center have seen for themselves what happens when mental health is not properly treated. "So I think when you care for your mental health and you do the things that are required to do that like self-care or getting assistance if you need assistance your life just has a better outcome"
Mental HealthThrive Global

4 effective ways to overcome mental health issues for entrepreneurs

Did you know that a large number of entrepreneurs report problems with their mental health? A normal level of stress and a healthy lifestyle are all part of a successful business. However, even the best entrepreneurs can experience mental health issues. Even if you are a veteran entrepreneur, it’s important to address stress in your lifestyle.
Mental HealthThrive Global

A Women’s Guide to Mental Health Management

BiPolar. Depressed. Nuts. Confused. Scary. Dumb. Crazy. Spastic. Stressed. Demented. Women know how painful it is when someone close to them called them these things when they go through the feels. Whether mental health issues are ongoing, temporary, diagnosed, or self-diagnosed, it doesn’t matter. When a woman cannot get a grip because life is becoming too much, they need to know that they are okay, life will be OK, and that help and support is available. Some of this has to come from within, but there are many different sources of outside help that are available, especially if you don’t know where to start.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Does Facebook Use Affect Your Mental Health?

You open the app to check what’s new on Facebook. As you scroll down through news and friends’ captured experiences, you start to feel restless and uneasy. Where is this anxiety coming from?. When Facebook first launched about 17 years ago, it intended to connect people. And for the most...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Why Mental Health Is a Culture-Bound System

There is a need for culture-friendly models of mental halth and new therapeutic interventions. The state of the mental health system is affected by cultural values, and it is essential to normalize seeking help in more cultures. A major factor in improving mental health is the cultural sensitivities of mental...
Mental Healthcannabisnewsworld.com

CBD: A Breakthrough in Supporting Mental Health?

Editors Note: This is a guest post. In 2017, anxiety disorders affected 3.8 % of the worldwide population. CBD… Read More….. Source : CBD: A Breakthrough in Supporting Mental Health?. reposted by Cannabis News World.
Mental HealthConnersville News-Examiner

Strengthening mental health in summer

Summer! Many of us view it as an exciting time to go out and do activities, take vacations, and spend more time outdoors. It can be a time full of excitement and happiness depending how we spend our time. In fact, summer is a great time to invest in lifestyle habits and support your mental health. There is science that points to summer being a time of better mental health.
Mental Healththekatynews.com

Tips To Maintain Good Mental Health.

Mental health has become a major global concern in recent years. Fortunately, there are a number of things you can do to keep mental health issues at bay:. When it comes to mental health, it is crucial to maintain a positive mindset. This often means finding a balance between positive and negative emotions. This doesn’t necessarily mean that you won’t experience negative emotions including sadness and anger. All these feelings and emotions are important as they are what build us and help us deal with problems and difficult situations. However, the point is not to let these emotions take control. For instance, it doesn’t help to keep worrying about the future same as it doesn’t help to think too much about negative past experiences or mistakes.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Getting Professional Help for Mental Health

Your mental health and well-being is not something to scoff at. It has a huge effect on your actions, feelings, and overall mood. Poor mental health can lead people down sad and even destructive paths that can make it difficult to function in a social or professional environment. Lingering mental...
Mental Healthyurview.com

Lori Schwartz on Technology and Mental Health

With technology being so present in our lives, does it start to play a role in our mental health?. Here with us to dive into this topic is Lori H. Schwartz, Technology Catalyst and Trendmeister. Key Takeaways from Rachel Ann’s 1-on-1 with Lori:. Learn more about the relationship between technology...
Mental HealthTrendHunter.com

Accessible Mental Health Platforms

Sesh is a mental health platform that "harnesses the power of group support and communities to provide an affordable, accessible mental health care option to millions of Americans." The platform offers 60-minute online group support sessions led by an experienced facilitator covering various topics including Coping with Depression, Managing Stress, Addressing Anxiety, and more.
Mental HealthVirgin.com

Supporting mental health at Virgin Atlantic

One in four people will experience a mental health problem each year in England. This is why it is crucial that teams across the Virgin companies receive the mental health support they need. Virgin Atlantic has been paving the way in breaking down barriers and stigmas when it comes to mental health with its mental health first aider programme.
Mental Healthagnetwest.com

Health Bite: Eating for Better Mental Health

“You are what you eat” is an old expression, but it has withstood the test of time. Hi I’m Rachel Eslick with your AgNet West Health Bite. Depression and anxiety can be treated with different types of medicine and therapy, including apparently nutritional psychiatry. A nutritional psychiatrist is someone who connects the dots between what you eat and how you feel. They can help patients feel better with traditional talk therapy and prescribing eating more nutritious food. I hadn’t heard of it until recently, but the concept makes perfect sense when you think about the expression, “you are what you eat.”
Businessdailyrecordnews.com

Amazon Canada offers employees exclusive access to select virtual care providers to enhance physical, mental, social and financial health

My Wellbeing digital resource extends Amazon's commitment to employee care beyond the workplace. SEATTLE, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Amazon Canada today announced its latest employee care initiative, My Wellbeing, a best-in-class digital resource providing employees with a single point of access to a range of physical, mental, social and financial care providers. Through the platform, Amazon employees can use their mobile devices or computers to access exclusive virtual physiotherapy sessions, a virtual gym, mental health support, mindfulness sessions and more, further strengthening their health and wellbeing.
Mental Healthclick orlando

How private are mental health apps?

The past year has been unlike any other — filled with stress, anxiety and sadness for millions of people. So perhaps it’s not surprising that many people are downloading mental health apps for support. But Consumer Reports warns, sharing deeply personal, sensitive information on some virtual platforms might not be as private as you think.
Mental Healthsleepreviewmag.com

Is Diurnal Preference Related to Mental Health?

People whose sleep pattern goes against their natural body clock are more likely to have depression and lower levels of well-being, according to new study. Research led by the University of Exeter, published in Molecular Psychiatry, also found robust evidence that being genetically programmed to be an early riser is protective against major depression and improves well-being. Researchers suggest this may be because society is set up to be more aligned to early risers, through the standard 9-5 working pattern.
Mental Healthgathered.how

Mental health cross stitch patterns

A little love and kindness can go a long way. Send your friends and family one of these beautiful mental health cross stitch cards, designed by Emma Congdon, to brighten their day and let them know you’re there for them. The past year has highlighted for us and everyone around...