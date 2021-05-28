Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed review: compact gaming class

Virtual reality is a fantastic arena with which to explore puzzles – especially when the idea is such a fun and refreshing one. Gadgeteer sees you designing amazing Rube Goldberg contraptions by placing all the missing pieces to complete the machines, while progressing through an abode’s various rooms. What starts with simple domino and marble puzzles grows increasingly more complicated. They get longer, more vertical, and eventually, you have to be mindful of branching paths. The learning curve is a gentle one, with early levels requiring little work, but things quickly evolve into progressively larger tasks. You will be presented with a starting point, and ending point, and the rest is an expansive ocean of obstacles to navigate.