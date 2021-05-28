Opinion: What it will take to end gun violence in the United States
On Wednesday we saw gun violence once again in the United States, this time in our backyard in San Jose. Another mass shooting. Another murder-suicide. Another senseless tragedy that stole innocent lives and shattered the hearts of families and friends. Just a block or two away from multiple law enforcement agency buildings. Calls for gun control were swift. Stricter gun control measures are absolutely reasonable and necessary, but they are not a panacea, and we should not fool ourselves.www.mercurynews.com