PONTIAC, MI – A 28-year-old Pontiac man died over the weekend after he swam into a Michigan lake to retrieve a kayak that had floated away from a dock, WDIV Detroit reports. Authorities were called to a residence on Galloway Lake in Oakland County Friday afternoon, June 11, after the man disappeared under the water while chasing his kayak, the report said. A resident and friend of the deceased told sheriff’s deputies and firefighters that the man struggled and went under about 50 feet from shore, and never resurfaced.