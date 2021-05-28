Marin judge probes San Quentin’s COVID-19 debacle

Before March of 2020, most of us had never given them a second thought. Almost no one wore them — what was there to think about?. Over the last year and a half, however, they’ve become omnipresent and unavoidable. In California, as everyone’s painfully aware, they’ve been mandated in virtually all public settings for the last 15 months, and across the country they’ve ironically become simultaneous symbols of tyranny (as half the country sees it) and compassion (as seen by the other half).