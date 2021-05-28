Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Quentin, CA

Marin judge probes San Quentin’s COVID-19 debacle

By Richard Halstead
Posted by 
MercuryNews
MercuryNews
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

More than 300 inmates are trying to hold San Quentin State Prison to account for a coronavirus outbreak that infected 2,169 prisoners and killed 28 last year. An unusual evidentiary hearing in Marin County Superior Court this month has brought the prison’s top administrator and other figures to the witness stand. The hearing is in response to stacks of habeas corpus petitions — emergency filings alleging unlawful incarceration under the Eighth Amendment — filed by the inmates.

www.mercurynews.com
MercuryNews

MercuryNews

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Mercury News's News Break profile

 https://www.mercurynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
San Quentin, CA
Government
Marin County, CA
Government
City
San Quentin, CA
City
Chino, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Quentin, CA
Health
County
Marin County, CA
San Quentin, CA
Coronavirus
Marin County, CA
Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Marin County, CA
Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Willis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Marin Superior Court#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Santa Clara, CAPosted by
MercuryNews

For 15 months of COVID, they were the Bay Area’s most powerful officials. Now they’re taking stock

California’s reopening Tuesday bookends the remarkable emergence of what was, until the coronavirus pandemic, a relatively obscure profession: the public health officer. While Anthony Fauci has become a household name, local public health officials in Northern California — particularly the group of 13 county and city appointees known as the Association of Bay Area Health Officials — exert even more influence over local residents’ day-to-day lives.
Public HealthPosted by
MercuryNews

Newsom, with caveat, promises order to end COVID workplace masks for vaccinated people

California Gov. Gavin Newsom promised to sign an executive order to let vaccinated workers go mask free once the state’s workplace regulator votes on new rules Thursday. Cal/OSHA has said it expects to adopt rules it released last week allowing vaccinated workers to remove face coverings while unvaccinated workers continue to wear masks. Those Cal/OSHA rules would align with the state’s guidelines for reopening Tuesday.
Public HealthPosted by
MercuryNews

Living with COVID-19, once restrictions are lifted

Even as California prepares to throw open its economy, it’s too early to declare victory against COVID-19. Instead, say scientists, we’ll learn to live in an uneasy détente. The virus is here to stay, yet will pose less danger over time, they predict. While risk remains, it’ll be tolerably low....
California StatePosted by
MercuryNews

Opinion: How California’s unmasking could transform society

Before March of 2020, most of us had never given them a second thought. Almost no one wore them — what was there to think about?. Over the last year and a half, however, they’ve become omnipresent and unavoidable. In California, as everyone’s painfully aware, they’ve been mandated in virtually all public settings for the last 15 months, and across the country they’ve ironically become simultaneous symbols of tyranny (as half the country sees it) and compassion (as seen by the other half).
San Francisco, CAPosted by
MercuryNews

Finally, Bay Area hospitals shutter COVID wards as threat of coronavirus recedes

It’s evident in the voices of the health care workers who have just come through perhaps the most trying period of their professional lives. It’s visible in the repurposed COVID-19 wards and clear in the data: The coronavirus pandemic as we have experienced it this last year and a half is ending, and Bay Area hospitals, ground zero for the worst of the illness and death, are returning to some semblance of normal.