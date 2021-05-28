Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

‘She Had Her Whole Life Ahead of Her': $5K Reward Offered in Hit-and-Run That Killed 1-Year-Old

By NBC Chicago
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamyah Harris was a lively 1-year-old. She loved to dance, and she lit up when appearing on TikTok. “She loved going places in the car and pointing, Look! Look!” Jamyah’s grandmother Rachel Harris recalled. Jamyah was sitting in the back seat of a car early Thursday when a black Chrysler...

www.nbcchicago.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
53K+
Followers
31K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Accident#Tiktok#Chrysler#Stroger Hospital#W W Towing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
New Haven, INdailyvoice.com

19-Year-Old Killed In Hit-Run I-95 Crash

A teenager was killed in a hit-and-run overnight crash on a stretch of I-95 in Connecticut. The crash happened on the northbound side in New Haven, in the area of exit 47, at around midnight Saturday, June 12. The victim, Ricardo Figueroa-Garcia, age 19 of New Haven, was riding in...
Idaho StateNY Daily News

Man sentenced to life in prison 25 years after he killed Angie Dodge in her Idaho apartment

The man accused of raping and killing an 18-year-old from Idaho more than 20 years ago will likely spend the rest of his life in jail, given his failing health. Brian Dripps was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison in the slaying of Angie Dodge, who was murdered inside her Idaho Falls apartment on June 13, 1996. The 55-year-old killer will be eligible for parole in 20 years, though his lawyers said he will likely not live that long due to a history of heart issues and an autoimmune disease.
Pine Bluff, ARKATV

Police: 45-year-old man killed in Pine Bluff hit-and-run

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — A 45-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run Thursday in Pine Bluff, police reported. Officers were called out to the area of Phillips Street and Dollarway Road around 1:53 a.m., according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Tyrone McClinton laying in the road. McClinton was pronounced dead on the scene.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Security guard shoots, critically injures man in the Loop, charges pending, Chicago police say

A 23-year-old security guard is facing charges related to a Sunday night shooting in the Loop involving a 34-year-old man who was in critical condition after being shot, according to Chicago police. Officers were called to the 100 block of North Lake Shore Drive — a few blocks east of Wabash Avenue and Randolph Street — to investigate the shooting about 10:20 p.m., police said in a media ...
Long Beach, CAlongbeachlocalnews.com

31-Year-Old Arrested after Hit-and-Run Killing Security Guard

On June 14, 2021, LBPD detectives arrested a suspect for a hit-and-run traffic collision that occurred on June 12, 2021, near the 2000 block of San Gabriel Avenue, which resulted in the death of a male adult. The suspect has been identified as Quentin Darnell Black, a 31-year-old resident of...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Woman and her year-old grandson killed in Florida Publix shooting had no apparent connection to gunman

The victims of a shooting in Royal Palm Beach, Florida, had no obvious connection to the gunman, according to officials.A woman and her one-year-old grandson were fatally shot on Thursday, roughly 15 miles from Palm Beach.Teri Barbera, a spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, said in a news release on Thursday that the victims were unknown to the shooter, 55-year-old Timothy J Wall.He killed himself at the scene, outside a Publix supermarket in Royal Palm Beach, on Palm Beach Boulevard.“There is no known motive or relationship between the gunman and the victims," said Ms Barbera on Thursday. "However, detectives are still investigating.”The identities of the victims are not being disclosed at the request of family, who invoked Florida’s Marsy’s Law, according to officials.No motive has been identified for the shooting, which was over in a matter of minutes. The two victims and suspect were dead when officers turned up. "This one is hard. You don’t like to hear about these things in your district. You don’t like to hear about them anywhere in the country," said Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay.
Old Town, MEBangor Daily News

Mother accused of killing her 3-year-old daughter in Old Town

If you are concerned about a child being neglected or abused, call Maine’s 24-hour hotline at 800-452-1999 or 711 to speak with a child protective specialist. Calls may be made anonymously. For more information, visit maine.gov/dhhs/ocfs/cw/reporting_abuse. A mother charged with manslaughter in the death of her child did not immediately...