Special Weather Statement issued for Briscoe, Floyd, Hall, Motley by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Briscoe; Floyd; Hall; Motley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN FLOYD...NORTHWESTERN MOTLEY...SOUTHWESTERN HALL AND SOUTHERN BRISCOE COUNTIES UNTIL 745 AM CDT At 712 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of South Plains, or 10 miles south of Silverton, moving east at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Silverton, Turkey, Caprock Canyon State Park, Quitaque, Flomot, Valley Schools and South Plains.