First comes the rain, then comes the mosquitoes. How to stop those bloodsuckers from attacking

After weeks of high rain chances, multiple days of inch-plus rainfall totals, and some low late-Spring high temperatures, we’re flipping the script by shutting the faucet off and turning up the thermostat. Thankfully, temperatures won’t be soaring but it’ll be much warmer over the next few days thanks to the lack of rain and the return of sunshine. Morning clouds will be around today but should give way to at least some afternoon sunshine. Morning temperatures in the mid-70s should warm into the low 90s late today. Thanks to all of the recent rains, we’re going to feel the humidity in the atmosphere for a few days. Highs should stay close to average, however heat index values in the afternoon will climb close to or even slightly above 100°. The forecast will remain relatively unchanged over the coming days; we’re expecting morning temperatures to start in the low-to-mid 70s with some clouds which will give way to afternoon sunshine with highs in the low-to-mid 90s. Heat index values should hover near or slightly above 100°.