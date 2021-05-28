Cancel
First comes the rain, then comes the mosquitoes. How to stop those bloodsuckers from attacking

KHOU
KHOU
 19 days ago
HOUSTON — After heavy rains, we know what comes next — mosquitoes. But what can we expect and how can we stop them?. Let’s connect the dots. Entomologists at Texas A&M say there are three major categories of bloodsuckers after rainfall. The first wave is floodwater mosquitoes. When heavy rain...

Houston, TX
26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
