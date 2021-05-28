Cancel
Curry County, NM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Curry by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 06:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-28 07:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well built structure. Stay away from windows. To report severe weather occurring at your location, contact the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque at 1.888.386.7637. Target Area: Curry The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Curry County in east central New Mexico * Until 700 AM MDT. * At 611 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ranchvale, or 14 miles northwest of Clovis, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clovis, Cannon Air Force Base, Ranchvale and Portair. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 379 and 384. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
