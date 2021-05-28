Before and After: Interior Designer Mikel Welch Helped Replace This Curtain Divider with a Storage-Filled Slat Wall

During the height of the pandemic, when in-person meetings were scarce and home renovations were on the rise, many turned to the virtual realm for assistance in their design projects. The benefit of digital design services for the end user is obvious: Anyone is able to obtain a professional’s expertise via a click of the mouse from the comfort of home. But as a designer, how can online interior design platforms work for you and help your business? AD PRO spoke to designers who have worked with three companies—The Expert, Decorist, and Havenly—to find out.