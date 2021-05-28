Before and After: Interior Designer Mikel Welch Helped Replace This Curtain Divider with a Storage-Filled Slat Wall
When it comes to making the most of a small space, using dividers to create a room within a room is a popular option. Many people what they already have to establish a sense of privacy — especially during the pandemic — but there might come a time when you’re ready for a more long-term installation. In the latest episode of Apartment Therapy’s “Design Therapist,” interior designer Mikel Welch provided the solution to one family’s temporary separator that is so impressive, it could make #RoomSeparatorGoals a thing.www.apartmenttherapy.com