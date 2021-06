As the leaders of the G7 meet, former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard is drawing the world’s attention to the global education crisis exacerbated by the lockdown. As board chair of the Global Partnership for Education, she is pushing world leaders to bring quality education to all children. Gillard, whose 2012 anti-misogyny speech in Parliament was voted the most unforgettable Australian TV moment, joined Washington Post columnist David Ignatius to share her thoughts on how world leaders can plan for a post-COVID-19 world, why girls are at risk of being shut out of schools, and why it should matter to the United States and the rest of the world.