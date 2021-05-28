The week in bankruptcies: Air Compressor Products Inc. and First Coast Auto Connection Repair and Service Inc..

San Jose area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings — including zero with total debt above $1 million — during the week that ended June 4, 2021. They are:. Piper Environment Group Inc. filed for voluntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection May 26, 2021, in the Northern District of California. The debtor listed an address of 116 California St., Castroville, and is represented in court by attorney Susan B. Luce. Piper Environment Group Inc. listed assets up to $123,939 and debts up to $24,900. The filing's largest creditor was listed as Small Business Administration with an outstanding claim of $24,900.