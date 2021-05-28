Cancel
Financial Reports

The week in bankruptcies: Air Compressor Products Inc. and First Coast Auto Connection Repair and Service Inc..

Jacksonville Business Journal
Jacksonville Business Journal
 19 days ago
Jacksonville area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended May 21, 2021. Year to date through May 21, 2021, the court recorded 11 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -63 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

The Jacksonville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

