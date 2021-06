There’s no “I” in team, but there’s a “me” right at the start of “megabucks”. According to Bloomberg, the IPO of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is going to catalyse a profit of nearly $1bn for Deutsche Bank. And although every successful trade has many claimants, it appears that this one is almost entirely the work of Mark Spehn, whose LinkedIn describes him as a “Distressed Debt Trader / Risk Manager” in Deutsche’s London office.