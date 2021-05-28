HVRSD recognizes local “EcoWarriors”

Earlier this month, eight students from Hopewell Valley’s four elementary schools, as well as the middle and high schools, were recognized as EcoWarriors by the Board of Education. FoHVOS Executive Director Lisa Wolff attended to present tribute award certificates to the EcoWarrior winners as well as to lead teacher Carolyn McGrath. FoHVOS will plant a tribute tree in honor of each winner. Each EcoWarrior serves as role model for environmentally-friendly actions within schools and the greater Hopewell community. The students were chosen by nominations from their peers, teachers, and community.