Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hopewell, NJ

HVRSD recognizes local “EcoWarriors”

By MercerMe Community Contributor
mercerme.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, eight students from Hopewell Valley’s four elementary schools, as well as the middle and high schools, were recognized as EcoWarriors by the Board of Education. FoHVOS Executive Director Lisa Wolff attended to present tribute award certificates to the EcoWarrior winners as well as to lead teacher Carolyn McGrath. FoHVOS will plant a tribute tree in honor of each winner. Each EcoWarrior serves as role model for environmentally-friendly actions within schools and the greater Hopewell community. The students were chosen by nominations from their peers, teachers, and community.

mercerme.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Mercer County, NJ
Society
County
Mercer County, NJ
Mercer County, NJ
Education
City
Hopewell, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#Sustainable Fashion#Ecowarriors#The Board Of Education#Hvrsd Superintendent#Bear Tavern#Hopewell Elementary#Central High School#Chs#The District Green Team#The Green Week Forum#Fohvos Support#Mercerme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related