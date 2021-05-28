Memorial Day surge in travel means spiking gas pump costs

New travel portfolio launched to eliminate the costs to build, maintain, and enhance airline staff travel. As the travel industry shows encouraging progress toward rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic, airlines are still overcoming tremendous losses from the fallout of last year. The impacts of staffing shortages and cost cuts are still major challenges for the global airline community. According to the International Civil Aviation Organization, the airline industry lost more than $370 billion last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. As the travel rebound begins, efficiency, resource optimization, and cost savings are more important than ever.