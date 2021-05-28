Cancel
Business

Paycom Software's Richison, AMD's Su among highest paid CEOs

By The Associated Press
Here are the highest paid male and female CEOs in the S&P 500 index for 2020, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.

The AP’s compensation study covered 342 executives at S&P 500 companies who have served at least two full consecutive fiscal years at their respective companies, which filed proxy statements between Jan. 1 and April 30. Some companies with highly paid CEOs do not fit these criteria.

Pay for chief executives rose to a median of $12.7 million last year, including salary, stock and other compensation. Median means half the CEOs in the survey made more, and half made less.

Compensation often includes stock and option grants that the CEO may not receive for years unless certain performance measures are met. For some companies, big raises occur when CEOs get a stock or option grant in one year as part of a multi-year grant.

___

Top Male CEOs:

1. Chad Richison

Paycom Software

$211.1 million

Change from last year: 899%

His pay vs typical company worker: 2,963 times, up from 328

Overall ranking: No. 1

___

2. Robert Kotick

Activision Blizzard

$154.6 million.

Change from last year: 413%

His pay vs typical company worker: 1,560 times, up from 319

Overall ranking: 2

___

3. Leonard S. Schleifer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

$135.4 million.

Change from last year: 531%

His pay vs typical company worker: 933 times, up from 154

Overall ranking: 3

___

4. Larry Culp

General Electric

$72.7 million.

Change from last year: 208%

His pay vs typical company worker: 1,357 times, up from 486

Overall ranking: No. 4

___

5. Shantanu Narayen

Adobe

$45.9 million.

Change from last year: 17%

His pay vs typical company worker: 298 times, up from 266

Overall ranking: No. 5

___

Top female CEOs:

1. Lisa T. Su

Advanced Micro Devices

$27.1 million.

Change from last year: -54%

Her pay vs typical company worker: 228 times, down from 604

Overall ranking: No. 15

___

2. Mary T. Barra

General Motors

$23.2 million.

Change from last year: 9%

Her pay vs typical company worker: 201 times, down from 203

Overall ranking: No. 27

___

3. Kathy J. Warden

Northrop Grumman

$19.7 million.

Change from last year: 0%

Her pay vs typical company worker: 205 times, up from 177

Overall ranking: No. 53

___

4. Phebe N. Novakovic

General Dynamics

$18.9 million.

Change from last year: 6%

Her pay vs typical company worker: 174 times, up from 157

Overall ranking: No. 60

___

5. Gail K. Boudreaux

Anthem

$17.1 million.

Change from last year: 11%

Her pay vs typical company worker: 278 times, up from 247

Overall ranking: No. 81

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

