6461 NW 2nd Avenue #303

This pristine luxury home in the sought after friendly and quiet inner-city community of Mount Pleasant has over $100k of exceptional upgrades completed! Pride of ownership is evident and special features are numerous including: A well thought out open floor plan and several large windows allowing plenty of natural sunlight. The layout is unique and does not feel as long and narrow as it might in other attached homes. A South facing family room (you will appreciate the newer A/C in the summer months) which may be utilized as your home office, formal dining room, music room or whatever you desire for your lifestyle (the crown molding adds to the character of the home as well as in the master bedroom). Beautiful Brazilian cherry hardwood throughout the main AND upper levels. The kitchen/living room area is the perfect area to entertain and includes a convenient pantry, unique stainless steel backsplash, newer fridge and dishwasher (a gas line has been roughed-in if you would prefer a gas stove), a cozy gas fireplace to enjoy in the winter months and newly installed California closets (in front/rear and bedroom closets), hooks, handy bench and cabinet in the rear entry mud room. The huge master bedroom and ensuite are a true retreat with a renovated 5pc ensuite (corner soaker tub, walk in shower and new porcelain tiles as well as in the 4pc bathroom ), upper level laundry room with a built-in pull-down rack and 2 additional spacious bedrooms. The fully finished basement is a wonderful place to unwind and watch a movie. Enjoy the extra care that was taken to soundproof the rec room, hydronic in- floor heat, wet bar, built-ins & a feature wall, Den with a walk-in closet, 3pc bathroom and ample storage space. All of the windows have been replaced (still under warranty), updated light fixtures and hot water tank (2020). An extremely private yard (privacy glass installed on the deck), flower garden & trees planted in 2014, insulated garage with Gladiator rail system for add.