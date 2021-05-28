Cancel
Real Estate

6461 NW 2nd Avenue #303

bocaratonrealestate.com
 19 days ago

LOOK NO FURTHER! LOW CONDO FEE $261.00 PER MO. TOTALLY RENOVATED BY AWARD WINNING DESIGNER! 55+ COMMUNITY. Great East Boca Location - minutes to the beach, close to shopping, dining and major highways. This first floor condo has been totally renovated and features a beautiful open kitchen and quartz countertop with waterfall design. The living space is bright and cheerful with a large screened in patio that looks out onto a quiet green space. Enjoy the 3rd bedroom with fabulous shoji screens that can open and be used as a bedroom or den. Designer wallpaper creates a custom feel in the master and guest bathrooms. No expense was spared. Separate laundry room is a great space with extra storage. This condo will not last long!

