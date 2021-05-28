Pimoroni Pico LiPo Review: Pico Pinout with Plenty of Extras
This is the Raspberry Pi Pico on steroids. The power of the RP2040 with the extra conveniences that make creating projects a breeze. There are now a slew of RP2040 powered boards on the market. From the smallest, Adafruit’s QT Py RP2040 and Pimoroni’s Tiny 2040, to the largest, Adafruit’s Feather RP2040 and our Editor’s Choice Cytron Maker Pi Pico. The Raspberry Pi Pico itself is a $4 microcontroller, that offers lots of GPIO pins and a programmable IO which can be used to simulate many types of interfaces, even full retro computer systems.www.tomshardware.com