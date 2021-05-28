DTN Grain Open: Row Crops Slightly Higher Ahead of 3-Day Weekend

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, sinking more than 50 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just beneath the 3,560-point plateau and it may take further damage on Wednesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft ahead of the FOMC statement later today. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead. The SCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday as losses from the financial shares, property stocks and resource companies were tempered by support from the oil stocks. For the day, the index lost 33.19 points or 0.92 percent to finish at 3,556.56 after trading between 3,547.19 and 3,592.95. The Shenzhen Composite Index fell 20.02 points or 0.83 percent to end at 2,387.91. Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.58 percent, while Bank of China fell 0.32 percent, China Construction Bank dropped 0.89 percent, China Merchants Bank tanked 2.72 percent, Bank of Communications skidded 1.02 percent, China Life Insurance eased 0.09 percent, Jiangxi Copper plunged 6.18 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) plummeted 6.42 percent, Yanzhou Coal jumped 1.81 percent, PetroChina perked 0.77 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 0.43 percent, Baoshan Iron surrendered 2.99 percent, Gemdale declined 1.32 percent, Poly Developments retreated 2.98 percent, China Vanke sank 2.10 percent and China Fortune Land cratered 3.71 percent.