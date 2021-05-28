Cancel
DTN Livestock Open: USDA Indicates It Will Not Overturn Pork Plant Ruling

By Robin Schmahl, DTN Contributing Analyst
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is the last trading day of the month and the day before a three-day weekend. This could influence trade in some way or just level futures drifting. USDA said it will not seek to overturn a court ruling ordering pork packing plants to operate at slower line speeds. Even though this will not take effect immediately, it may impact trading.

