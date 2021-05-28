DTN Livestock Open: USDA Indicates It Will Not Overturn Pork Plant Ruling

June 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Agriculture Department's Commodity Credit Corporation announced the following world market prices of milled and rough rice. The data is adjusted for U.S. milling yields and location, and the resulting marketing loan gain (MLG) and loan deficiency payment (LDP) rates applicable to the 2020 crop. Rough prices for both long- and medium/short grain were unchanged from the previous announcement. The next rice report will be issued on Wednesday, June 23. --------World Price------- MLG/LDP Rate Milled Value Rough Rough ($/cwt) ($/cwt) ($/cwt) Long Grain 17.40 11.13 0.00 Medium/Short 17.02 11.37 0.00 Grain Brokens 11.04 ----- ---- This week's prevailing world market prices and MLG/LDP rates are based on the following U.S. milling yields and the corresponding loan rates: U.S. Milling Yields Loan Rate Whole/Broken (lbs/cwt) ($/cwt) Long Grain 55.65/13.10 7.02 Medium/Short 59.40/11.40 6.94 Grain LINKS: * CBOT rice futures prices * USDA weekly rice export highlights * USDA weekly rice crop progress * Reuters top commodities stories (Washington commodities desk, 202 898 8318)