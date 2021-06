If you haven’t placed an order from the fabled Fried Green Tomatoes food truck, you simply haven’t lived. And, before you come at me with, “yeah, but Stoney – you like everything you eat,” hear me out – the Fried Green Tomatoes food truck made it all the way to Shark Tank, and even got TWO OFFERS. So, this one isn’t just me blowing smoke because I’m a fatass that likes to eat literally everything. This is the real deal. Now, courtesy of the Fried Green Tomatoes food truck posting the news on their own Facebook page, we know that they’re going to be opening up a brick and mortar “drive-in lunch spot” on West Main in Lebanon soon.