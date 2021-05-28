Watch The 2021 MN State Patrol Graduation Ceremony

St. Cloud has no watering restrictions despite the recent lack of rain which has forced some cities in the St. Cloud area into watering restrictions. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON today. He says because St. Cloud gets their water from the Mississippi River they have enough water reserves. Kleis says he doesn't anticipate needing to move to any watering restrictions even if this drought continues. He says they have never needed to during his time as Mayor and he doesn't expect that to change. Kleis says the amount of water use has increased dramatically in St. Cloud over the past couple of weeks.