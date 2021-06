A few months ago, it looked like Oregon football was in good shape with four-star wide out Tobias Merriweather from Camas, Wash. Fast forward to mid-June and the Ducks look to be losing some steam and Notre Dame is the new leader. After an official visit to South Bend last weekend, the Irish are picking up major steam and while this may seem like just a kid being interested in a blue blood, it’s a tough blow for Oregon who had felt like the leader early on.