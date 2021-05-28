PennDOT announces maintenance schedule for Elk/McKean County starting Monday
RIDGWAY – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Elk/McKean County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of May 31-June 4, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.www.bradfordera.com