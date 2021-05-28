Cancel
Sars-CoV-2 RNA on surfaces poor indicator of quantity, timing of previous contamination

By American Society for Microbiology
Phys.org
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of UK investigators has shown that RNA copies recovered from surfaces are a poor indicator for determining the numbers of viable SARS-CoV-2 virus particles. The research, published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology, a publication of the American Society for Microbiology, found that a common UK isolate of SARS-CoV-2 that may have initially contaminated surfaces in the general environment became undetectable within 48 hours. The isolate of SARS-CoV-2 remained viable for more than twice as long on hydrophobic surfaces as on hydrophilic surfaces.

