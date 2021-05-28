Sars-CoV-2 RNA on surfaces poor indicator of quantity, timing of previous contamination
A team of UK investigators has shown that RNA copies recovered from surfaces are a poor indicator for determining the numbers of viable SARS-CoV-2 virus particles. The research, published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology, a publication of the American Society for Microbiology, found that a common UK isolate of SARS-CoV-2 that may have initially contaminated surfaces in the general environment became undetectable within 48 hours. The isolate of SARS-CoV-2 remained viable for more than twice as long on hydrophobic surfaces as on hydrophilic surfaces.phys.org