The bottom line is that the needs of older people cannot be met unless aged care is better integrated with hospitals and health care managed by states and territories. The Australian Government is 100% responsible for aged care. This includes both the governance and funding of a diverse range of services spread across Australia including both residential aged care homes and aged care at home. Both residential and home aged care have been in a mess for years, so much so that the current government commissioned a Royal Commission into its quality and safety. Its final report, running to thousands of pages, was delivered in February 2021. Our earlier articles provide a commentary on the Royal Commission and the government response.