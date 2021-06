Climate change and damage to the environment in general can be traced back to the psychological fact that man is better able to assess the consequences of his actions, which he experiences immediately, locally, than those he turns in time, perhaps only in the news. There are very few deformed people who would intentionally and intentionally destroy their environment by plowing a bulldozer in a nature reserve. Most of us leave the lamp on, want to order something from the internet, cheer up a promotional outfit, don’t read palm oil on peanut butter in small print, or just can’t resist a super cheap plane ticket if we’re planning a vacation.